Consumer prices remained flat on average during 2016 after failing to rise on a yearly basis for the fifth month in a row in December, new figures from the Central Statistics Office showed today.



The annual inflation rate hit its highest level in three years in the middle of last year, when prices rose 0.5%.

But it turned negative again a month later and the index was flat both on a monthly and an annual basis in December.

Inflation was steady in December, but there were some significant price shifts across 2016 pic.twitter.com/dlyuNbNW28 — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 19, 2017

The flat inflation rate last year compared to a fall in the consumer price index of 0.3% in 2015 and slight increases in the two years before that as inflation remains elusive here.

Today's CSO figures show that on an annual basis, the prices of household equipment and routine household maintenance fell by 4.8%, while clothing and footwear prices were 3.8% lower due to sales.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 2.8% on the back of cheaper food products including jam, honey, meat, chocolate and soft drinks.

However, December saw the price of miscellaneous goods and services rise by 2.2% due to more expensive health, motor and home insurance premiums.

Motor insurance premiums rose by 8.9% in December on an annual basis and by 1.8% on a monthly basis, the CSO noted.

Prices in restaurants and hotels were also 1.9% higher last month, while prices for housing, water, electricity and other fuels rose on the back of higher rents and an increase in the cost of home heating oil.

These increases were partially offset by lower mortgage interest repayments and the suspension of water charges.