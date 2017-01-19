It is almost a decade now since ill winds started blowing through the international financial world resulting in one of the biggest global recessions in living memory. Ireland, of course, experienced a contraction worse than most other countries in the years that followed and austerity was the medicine prescribed. The question as to whether it worked is teased out in a new academic text edited by three professors at the UCD Smurfit School and the Geary Institute.

Philip O'Connell, Professor of Public Policy at the UCD Geary Institute, said it was the first book to systematically look at the Irish experience of austerity and recession in the context of the recovery. "Austerity was necessary in terms of the fiscal consolidation. There's a story that austerity is the reason that Ireland recovered. We're arguing, in this book, that austerity was necessary and had costs, but it wasn't the key to the recovery."

Professor O'Connell said the answer lay in distinctive features of the economy, in particular the performance of the export industry, which expanded into countries outside of the euro zone that were not as adversely affected by the recession. Industrial policy and corporate tax policy were also part of the landscape that contributed to the recovery, he said.

Professor O'Connell said there were huge costs to austerity too. "There were huge cuts in spending and tax increases, huge increases in unemployment and an increase in poverty levels. Fiscal consolidation was certainly necessary, but it wasn't the key factor that dragged us out of recession."

If there was an upside to the upheaval that we experienced over years of the downturn it was that it presented Ireland with an opportunity to introduce reforms. Philip O'Connell said there were large variations in the extent to which we took them on. "In terms of banking reforms, there were positives. Also in terms of fiscal policy. We now have a more prudent approach to state expenditure. So far we've been successful at that.

"Somewhat less successful would be labour market policy. We now have a more active approach to getting people back to work, but that took well into the crisis and well after unemployment had soared. Housing was one area where we failed to grasp the nettle," the Professor said.

The book is titled 'Austerity and Recovery in Ireland: Europe's Poster Child and the Great Recession.'

MORNING BRIEFS - No major changes changes expected from the European Central Bank today when the policy committee gathers for the first time in 2017. The main refinancing rate has been zero for nearly a year and the bank extended the term of its bond buying programme last month. However, pressure is mounting to tighten policy as inflation across the euro zone is on the increase once again.

*** Sterling has given up some of the significant gains it made on Tuesday after Theresa May's speech outlining her guiding principles on Brexit negotiations. Confirmation of what amounts to a hard Brexit coming down the tracks has reignited fears of an exodus of financial services jobs from London. HSBC Bank has indicated that up to 1,000 workers could move out of London with some of the positions switching to Paris, the bank's chief executive said in Davos.

*** Irish social enterprise tech startup FoodCloud is expanding in the UK after signing a deal with retailer, Waitrose. FoodCloud is a software platform that connects stores directly with local charities ensuring that leftover food can be utilised within communities rather than being thrown out. It moved into the UK market last year in partnership with Tesco. This latest signing with Waitrose will initially apply to 25 branches with the prospect of it being rolled out to all 350 stores later.

*** The incidence of cyber attacks was up by nearly a third in the last two years, according to research from the accountancy and consultancy firm, EY. Poor staff awareness of issues around cybersecurity remains the chief concern and the most frequent cause of incidents, the research finds. Around three quarters of Irish organisations reported experiencing a significant cyber security breach, according to this research. That compares to around 57% of companies globally.

