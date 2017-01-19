UK WILL BE UNABLE TO MAKE TRADE DEAL, SAYS IBEC CHIEF - The head of the Irish employers’ group Ibec has predicted that the UK will not be able to strike a trade deal with the EU in light of the priorities laid out this week by British prime minister Theresa May in her Brexit speech.

This opens up the prospect of the UK switching to World Trade Organisation tariffs, which would result in significant costs being incurred by Irish exporters. Speaking to the Irish Times, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said: "She talks very eloquently but she's saying something very harsh, and that's the way we need to interpret this. I think she knows it's a 'no' deal. They're out and they're going to be aggressively looking for that trade deal and we can expect aggressiveness coming on the corporate tax rate as well. She's offered up a fairly appalling vista for the business community here in Ireland to start a deal with. It is going to be much more significant than many people are giving credit to." Irish economist Jim Power said Ms May had clearly decided to take an "extreme" position on the trade negotiations, which will begin when the UK triggers article 50 of the Lisbon treaty in March. "One of the telling things she said was that for Britain, no deal is better than a bad deal," he said. Mr Power said that if the UK moved to applying WTO tariffs, some €800 million could be knocked off the value of Irish agri food exports.

***

WIZZ AIR BOSS - WE WILL FLY FROM DUBLIN BUT WON'T PICK 'DOGFIGHT' WITH RYANAIR - Ryanair rival Wizz Air will eventually enter the Dublin market, but doesn't plan to engage in a frontal assault on the Irish airline just yet, according to founder and ceo Jozsef Varadi.

The Hungarian carrier is notable by its absence from Ireland, serving only Belfast on the island. "You never say never," said Mr Varadi in an interview with the Irish Independent, on whether he will target Dublin. "But we have better opportunities than picking a dogfight with Ryanair." "When you have bigger fish to fry, that's what you pursue and that's what we have been doing. We are very measured on growth capacity. So we don't want to grow and jeopardise the financial performance of the company. We're trying to find a fine line of bringing in financial results in line with expectations, and growing the business as needed from a strategic, longer-term perspective." Wizz Air, is listed on the London stock exchange and a FTSE-250 company. It is the biggest carrier in central and eastern Europe, competing with Ryanair in many markets. "I recognise that we are not flying to Ireland, but I'm sure that we will be at some point," said Mr Varadi. Wizz Air generated revenue of €1.42 billion in its financial year to the end of last March, with a profit after tax of €223.9m. This year it expects profits of between €245m and €255m. Wizz Air's single biggest shareholder is US-based private equity vehicle Indigo Partners, a company headed by aviation veteran Bill Franke that was co-founded by Ryanair chairman David Bonderman.

***

BRITISH PUB CHAIN JD WETHERSPOON EYES IRISH REGIONS - British pub group JD Wetherspoon said it remains hopeful it will be granted permission to open new bars at Abbey Street and Camden Street in Dublin, as well as developing two more sites in Carlow and Waterford.

Shares in London rose by as much as 4% as JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said sales on a like-for-like basis in the UK and Ireland rose 3% in the 12 weeks to January 15, the second quarter of its fiscal year. Mr Martin warned, however, that the firm’s wage bill was expected to rise by around 4%, and incur £9m (€10.3m) in additional business costs. "Nevertheless, as a result of modestly better than expected year-to-date sales, we currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome for the current financial year, compared with our expectations at the last update," said Mr Martin. A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon told the Irish Examiner it was trading very well in the Republic, where it has five bars, four in suburban Dublin and one in Cork city centre.

***

TOYOTA, HSBC AND UBS WARN OF BREXIT DAMAGE - Toyota warned that it is considering "how to survive" in a UK outside the EU single market as businesses began to absorb the implications of Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Job losses and relocations seem certain. HSBC confirmed plans to move 1,000 London roles to Paris, accounting for a fifth of the revenues from its global markets division. Andrea Orcel, the president of UBS’ investment bank, said the Swiss bank "would have to move bankers" from London. "The question is how many," he said to Bloomberg television, adding they could shift to Frankfurt or Spain. "In our plans, the only thing we can do is anticipate the worst, we cannot be optimistic. We anticipate a de minimis agreement between the UK and the EU. We anticipate there will not be a transitory period. You are almost saying that the moment the UK invokes Article 50, we need to be in execution to move whatever we need to move to another jurisdiction," he said. Takeshi Uchiyamada, chairman of Toyota, also in Davos, told the Financial Times that the company’s UK plants needed to become more competitive if they were to survive the damage from Mrs May’s plans. "We have seen the direction of the prime minister of the UK, [so] we are now going to consider, together with the suppliers, how our company can survive," he said. Mrs May laid out a vision of life outside the single market and customs union and further spooked businesses by warning that Britain would walk away from a trade deal with the EU altogether and revert to World Trade Organisation rules if it is not offered sufficiently compelling terms.