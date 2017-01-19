British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords has today maintained its profit expectations for the full 2016-17 year after beating market expectations for sales in its key Christmas quarter.

Halfords also announced a special dividend of 10 pence per share to be paid next month.

It said it had purchased a minority stake in TyresOnTheDrive.com, a UK mobile tyre fitting business, for up to £8m.

The group said retail sales at stores open over a year rose 7% in the 15 weeks to January 13, its fiscal third quarter, highlighting growth in new ranges.

That compared to analysts' average forecast of 3.6% and first half growth of 2.2%.

"There is no change to our expectation of group profit before tax for the current financial year, which is in line with market consensus," the company said.

Before today's update, analysts were on average forecasting a pretax profit before one off items for 2016-17 of £74.2m, down from £81.5m in 2015-16.

In November, Halfords reported a 12% drop in first-half profit and said the fall in the value of the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union would remain a major challenge going forward.

"We have developed detailed plans in response to the increase in costs from adverse foreign exchange movement and we are confident that we will be able to fully mitigate the impact over time," it said today.