Sterling has retreated today after volatile trading yesterday during which sterling rose more than 3% for its best showing against the dollar since at least 1998.

Investors responded positively as British Prime Minister Theresa May made a speech on the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

However, as Ms May addressed British Parliament this afternoon around 12.30pm, the pound was 1.1% lower to be valued at $1.2279.

Meanwhile, the euro has gained 0.56% against sterling today to reach £0.8676.

"Everything is just a partial reversal of the price action yesterday," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole, arguing that the dollar's weakness had been primarily driven by excessive positioning at the end of last year.

The dollar edged up as investors bought the currency after five consecutive days of selling that put its value against a basket of major currencies at the lowest since 8 December.