Permanent TSB has announced a reorganisation of the bank's Executive Committee, the senior team which is responsible for the day-to-day management of the group.

The bank also said today that it was looking to hire a new Group Director of Operations and a new Chief Technology Officer.

Meanwhile, the bank's distribution function will now include branch, intermediaries, SME and voice and digital sales. The bank said this will support an increased emphasis on customer focused commercial delivery.

And the lender's Chief Risk Officer, Stephen Groarke, will now represent Credit at the Executive Committee.

Separately, Permanent TSB's current Chief Operating Officer Toby Clements told the bank before Christmas that he plans to leave in the coming months.



Permanent TSB's group chief executive Jeremy Masding said the reorganisation was taking place to reflect how the group was evolving.

"Our original Executive Committee was set up at a particularly critical time to deal with the huge challenges then facing the group as it set about its recovery," Mr Masding said.

"As we've made huge progress on that agenda, it's appropriate to revisit the ExCo structure and ensure that it reflects our current focus which is very much on the commercial agenda and positioning the bank as a key challenger bank in the retail and small SME markets here in Ireland," he added.