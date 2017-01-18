Hibernia REIT has agreed the lease terms for the third floor of Two Dockland Central in Dublin's IFSC with technology firm HubSpot

The building was formerly known as Guild House.

Hibernia said that under the terms of the deal, HubSpot will pay €52.50 per square foot for the 16,000 square feet of space on a 19 year lease with a break in year 11.

The lease is expected to start from the second quarter of this year.

It adds to the lease HubSpot took last year in the adjoining One Dockland Central at a rent of €45 per square foot.

Hibernia completed its refurbishment of One Dockland Central - formerly known as Commerzbank House - in May.

The building is fully let with the Irish Commission for Communications Regulation and Bank of New York Mellon the other tenants.

Hibernia has now started a similar refurbishment of Two Dockland Central, which is due for completion by autumn of this year.