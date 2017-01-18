FACEBOOK, AIB AND BREXIT-RELATED RELOCATION AMONG THOSE SEEKING OFFICE SPACE IN DUBLIN - Demand for office space in Dublin is now running at its strongest level for years even before a range of banks and financial institutions decide if they should relocate here as a result of Brexit, writes the Irish Times.

Facebook, AIB and the IDA are among more than 10 Dublin-based companies now looking for office accommodation in the city, and with about 167,000sq m (1.8 million square feet) of new space in 30 developments due to become available through this year it looks like they should all be accommodated. One of the first overseas companies - a US trader engaged in financial services - planning to relocate from London to Dublin following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union has instructed Cushman & Wakefield to find suitable offices in the city of 40,000-50,000sq ft (3,716-4,645sq m). The request is to be handled by Ronan Corbett, who specialises in tenant representation at the agency. He said this was only one of a substantial number of companies looking for office space, underlining Dublin’s “growing status as a global city”.

***

PROPERTY TO FEEL IMPACT OF TRUMP AND BREXIT IN 2017 - Commercial property specialists CBRE expect to see continued appetite from investors for Irish real estate in 2017, but a "scarcity of prime product" will prove to be the "biggest challenge" to the market following the record-breaking performances of the last two years.

Some 223 transactions greater than €1m were completed in the Irish market in 2016, bringing the total value of investment spend to over €4.5 billion, according to CBRE's Outlook 2017 annual report. CBRE Ireland managing director Enda Luddy grounded his firm's predictions for the coming year in what he termed the "seismic events" of 2016. Mr Luddy said the unexpected outcome of both the UK referendum on Brexit and the US presidential election would "by default have implications for the Irish property sector", writes the Irish Independent. In terms of investment, CBRE expects to see total returns, rental growth and investment spend lower in 2017 than last year. As the "first meaningful improvement" in new office supply becomes evident, CBRE believes prime office rents in Dublin will reach the peak of the current cycle in 2017. Any deterioration in office demand from the USA this year will, however, be compensated for by an increase in Brexit relocation activity from the UK, the firm predicts.

***

TULLOW OIL SHARES LITTLE CHANGED AS 'EXCITING' KENYAN DISCOVERY UNVEILED - Shares in Tullow Oil remained largely unchanged yesterday as the company announced what it described as an "exciting discovery" in Kenya.

The oil company said testing at the Erut-1 well at the northern limit of the South Lokichar basin in northern Kenya had shown recoverable oil. However, shares in London failed to respond to the announcement, hovering around the £3.15 level for most of the day, barely changed from the previous session, says the Irish Examiner. Exploration director at Tullow, Angus McCoss, said: "This is an exciting discovery from a bold exploration well that proves that oil has migrated to the northern limit of the South Lokichar basin. This extends the known hydrocarbon limits of the basin beyond the successful Etom discovery into the under-explored northern part of the basin where we have several undrilled prospects." He added that further exploration drilling of the area was now being planned. The shallow depth of the discovery means future wells should be relatively low-cost, analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said.

***

AMAZON POURS RESOURCES INTO VOICE ASSISTANT ALEXA - When Amazon launched Alexa, its intelligent voice assistant, it did so on the back of an embarrassing failure.

The company’s attempt to make a success of a smartphone called the Fire had flopped, forcing a $170m writedown in late 2014. Analysts called it one of the worst phones made, says the Financial Times. The end of the Fire phone seemed to dash Amazon’s hopes of developing its own mobile platform. At a time when Apple had the iPhone, and Alphabet had its ubiquitous search engine, Amazon was desperate to find ways to reach customers directly without going through a rival tech company. Although few expected it at the time, Alexa has given Amazon precisely the entrée it had been seeking with the Fire phone - just in a different format. Instead of asking users to interact with a screen, Alexa is entirely voice based. The initial Alexa product, the Echo speaker, was launched just two weeks after the Fire phone writedown and became the first voice-controlled speaker to have mass public appeal. In the two years since its release, Alexa has spread like wildfire, and the voice service is now integrated into dozens of home gadgets, including refrigerators and, soon, cars. Amazon hopes that Alexa Voice Services, the digital mind behind the assistant, will become ubiquitous wherever voice commands are used.