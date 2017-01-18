Premier Foods, the maker of brands such as Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, cut its full-year profit forecast by 10% today after weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales.

The UK company said that group sales in the quarter to December 31 fell 1% to £251.4m, while volumes increased 3.4%.

Premier Foods, which had already cut its full-year sales expectations in October, now expects profit for the year to be about 10% below previous expectations.

The company faces cost inflation in commodities such as sugar and chocolate as well as higher imported input costs due to a weaker pound, it said.

Sterling is down more than 18% on the dollar since the UK voted in June to leave the European Union.

Premier said last week that it was talking to large retailers about price increases.

Today it announced a cost-saving and efficiency programme aimed at delivering annual savings of £10m from 2017/18.



The company spurned a 65 pence per share takeover approach from US food maker McCormick last April.