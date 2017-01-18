UK luxury brand Burberry has reported a better than expected 3% rise in comparable retail sales in its third quarter.

Burberry said it was helped by an "exceptional" performance in the UK where trading was up by about 40%.

The company, known for its trenchcoats, is seeing increased demand from tourists in London who are taking advantage of the drop in the value of the pound since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June.

It said it had seen growth from both traveling luxury customers from all regions and from domestic customers in Britain in the quarter.

The company also said it saw sales accelerate in mainland China, and an improvement in Hong Kong, although comparable sales continued to decline.

Its chief creative and chief executive Christopher Bailey said the group had seen "strong demand for new products" in its collections.

The firm, which reportedly received an approach from US rival Coach last year, said its retail revenue increased by 4% on an underlying basis to £735m in the three months to the end of December.

Analysts had expected comparable sales to rise by about 2%.

Shares in Burberry have increased by 24% over the last six months, helped by the weaker pound.