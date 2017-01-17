General Motors said today it will invest an additional $1 billion in US manufacturing operations and create up to 5,000 jobs in the coming years.

The investments in new vehicle and advanced technology are tied to 1,500 new and "retained" jobs, while 450 will be returned to the US from Mexico, the company said in a statement.

Those and other moves are expected to total 5,000 new US jobs over the next few years.

The company said the latest investments follow $2.9 billion announced in 2016 and more than $21 billion invested in its US operations since 2009.

GM is the latest in a series of companies to announce plans to create US jobs - including Amazon, Ford and WalMart - amid continued pressure from US President-elect Trump.

He has threatened stiff penalties on companies that import products manufactured overseas.

"As the US manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners," GM's chief executive Mary Barra said.

"The US is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value," she added in a statement.

The company touted insourcing of 450 jobs from Mexico to produce axles for new full-size pickup trucks, and of thousands of position in information technology.

In addition, GM said another supplier has committed to make components for GM's next-generation full size pickup trucks in Michigan, moving 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the US.