UK inflation soared to its highest level in two and a half years last month, as air fares rose and the plunge in the pound started to affect food prices.

The Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Price Index measure of inflation hit 1.6%, up from 1.2% in November.

Economists were expecting a rise of 1.4%.

The move pushed CPI to its highest level since July 2014, when it also reached 1.6%.

Separate figures for the Producer Price Index (PPI) showed that factory gate prices rose 2.7% year-on-year in December, as manufacturers started to pass through higher input costs following the collapse of the pound.

"This is the highest CPI has been for over two years, though the annual rate remains below the Bank of England's target and low by historical standards," commented the ONS.

"Rising air fares and food prices, along with petrol prices falling less than last December, all helped to push up the rate of inflation," it added.

The jump in UK food prices was one of the biggest contributors to rising inflation, with a hike in the cost of vegetables helping push overall food up by 0.8% between November and December, having been flat a year earlier.

The ONS said the 12-month rate for food prices was still negative, down 1% on the year, but that was still the highest since July 2014.

UK supermarkets have been locked in a bitter price war, with discount grocers putting pressure on competitors.

However, there are signs that the Brexit-hit pound is starting to push up prices at the till, particularly for imported goods.

Sterling weakness was a factor in rising food prices, but was not the sole contributor to the jump, the ONS said.

It follows a significant drop in sterling, with renewed Brexit jitters having sent the pound as low as $1.21 against the US dollar in December, a 19% drop from its pre-referendum high on June 23.

Meanwhile, a bumper 49% rise in air fares between November and December contributed to a 2.9% jump in overall transport prices. That is compared with a rise in air fares of 46% a year earlier.

The cost of living was also pushed up by fuel prices which fell by a smaller amount than they did a year earlier, dropping 0.4% between November and December, compared with 2.8% over the same period in 2015.

The price of petrol at the pump in the UK fell by 0.8 pence per litre to 114.6 pence in December, while diesel was steady at 118 pence.

That was affected by oil production cuts announced by OPEC cartel in November, with wholesale crude prices up from around $49.09 a barrel to nearly $54.86 by December 30.