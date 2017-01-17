The Central Bank said it has completed the sale of its Dame Street premises to Hines and Peterson Group (Hong Kong).

The sale price for the deal is about €67m.

The Central Bank said it will remain in the buildings as the move to the new Docklands Campus continues.

It is expected that all the staff will have moved to the new premises in the first quarter of this year.

The site for the Central Bank's new offices in the Docklands was bought for €7m in 2012 with a total development cost estimated to be about €140m.

The bank had decided to move to a new office as its staff had been spread across four different city centre locations.

It said this had presented challenges in "operating efficiently and effectively in the context of an increased staff head count over recent years and a growing organisational mandate".

In a statement, Hines and the Peterson Group said they are currently considering future plans for the Central Bank buildings ahead of taking control of the property.

The deal is the Peterson Group's first investment in Ireland and also its first partnership with Hines.