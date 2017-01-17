Shares in Rolls-Royce jumped this morning after the British aero-engine maker settled a long-running bribery probe and said that 2016 profit would beat expectations.

The news of the profit upgrade came as a boost to the firm after an 18 month period of cost-cutting and restructuring led by CEO Warren East.

East had been brought in to stabilise the company in mid-2015 after a series of profit warnings.

Analysts said that Rolls's settlement of the bribery investigation with British, US and Brazilian authorities also helped to remove a cloud hanging over the company since 2013, even though the penalty was bigger than expected.

The company will pay £671m to settle the investigations.

Analystsis said that the impact of the charge taken to settle the bribery claims was mitigated by the authorities agreeing to spread the payment over five years, meaning the financial impact on the company was "negative but benign".

Rolls said in its statement last night that it had finished the year strongly meaning that profit and cash flow would be ahead of expectations.

Analyst forecasts had been for Rolls's 2016 pretax profit to come in at £686m, half what it made in the previous year.

Rolls said the deals agreed with the three authorities would involve the group paying about £293m in the first year.

The company is due to seek final judicial approval for its agreement with Britain's Serious Fraud Office later today.