The Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to boost US investment by 50% to $3.1 billion over five years and may build a new US factory.

Hyundai is the latest car firm to announce fresh investment after threats from President-elect Donald Trump to tax imports.

Trump has threatened to slap a 35% tax on vehicles imported from Mexico, criticising foreign car makers from BMW to Toyota for building vehicles in Mexico for the US market.

Chung Jin-haeng, president of the group, which encompasses Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, denied that the plan was driven by pressure from Trump.

But he said the group hopes for improved demand for cars under the new US president as he has pledged to create jobs.

"We have to be committed to the US market - a strategically important market which can make or break our global success," he told reporters in Seoul.

The South Korean group plans to spend the $3.1 billion to retool existing factories in the US and boost research on self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and other future technologies, Chung said.

He also said the group is considering a new US factory to build high-margin, high-demand models such as a US-specific sport utility vehicle and a Genesis premium vehicle.

"We are studying the plan diligently," he said, adding that whether or not to build a new plant will depend on demand.

Hyundai has a factory in Montgomery in Alabama, while Kia runs a factory in Georgia.

Kia started production at its first Mexico factory in May last year, saying it plans to boost its production capacity to 400,000 vehicles a year.

Chung said Hyundai Motor, which does not have a Mexico factory, will start production at Kia's Mexico factory this year as previously planned.

But he said he is "agonizing" over the Mexico factory, adding that the planned annual capacity of 400,000 is subject to change.

Toyota, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have recently announced new investment in the US.