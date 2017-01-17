European car sales rose for a third consecutive year in 2016, with all major markets recording gains, industry data showed today.

New car registrations across the European Union and European Free Trade Area (EFTA) increased 6.5%, including a 3.2% rise in December, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said.

Volkswagen continued to lose market share in the wake of its emissions-test cheating scandal, but remained the best-selling brand in 2016.

Today's figures also show that France's Renault overtook local rival Peugeot to take second place.

December registrations rose to 1.193 million cars from 1.156 million a year earlier with all major markets posting gains apart from Britain, the Brussels-based ACEA said.

The VW brand saw annual sales decrease 0.4%, but it retained an overall market share of 11.4%.

Renault and Opel GM.N followed with market shares of 7.3% and 6.6% respectively.

Registrations over the full year in the EU and EFTA reached 15.13 million cars. In the EU alone, passenger car registrations increased 6.8% to 14.64 million.

"This positive trend is a sign that despite political instability and economic uncertainty following key events in 2016, such as Brexit or the Italian referendum, consumer confidence has remained robust," ACEA said.

Buoyed by a run of new vehicles such as the Kadjar SUV, Renault saw 2016 sales rise 12.1% to 1.52 million cars.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sales rose 13.9% to 839,779 cars last year, overtaking Volkswagen Group's Audi brand to become the best selling premium brand in Europe.