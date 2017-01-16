US President-elect Donald Trump has warned German car companies he would impose a border tax of 35% on vehicles imported to the US market, a plan that drew sharp rebukes from Berlin and hit the carmakers' shares.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published today, Mr Trump criticised German carmakers such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen for failing to produce more cars on US soil.

"If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35% tax," Mr Trump said in remarks translated into German.

"I would tell BMW that if you are building a factory in Mexico and plan to sell cars to the USA, without a 35% tax, then you can forget that," Mr Trump said.

VW shares closed down 2.2%, while BMW and Daimler's shares ended 1.5% lower.

Under pressure to deliver on campaign promises to revive US industrial jobs, Mr Trump has turned his fire on carmakers that use low-cost Mexican plants to serve the US market.

He has also warned Japan's Toyota it could be subject to a "big border tax" if it builds its Corolla cars for the US market at a planned factory in Mexico.

All three German carmakers have invested heavily in Mexico, but also pointed out that they manufacture in the United States as well.

BMW executive Peter Schwarzenbauer told reporters the company was sticking to plans to invest around $1 billion in a new plant in Mexico, which is due to go into production in 2019 and create at least 1,500 jobs.