A shed manufacturing company in Co Galway is to recruit more than 40 new staff, as part of a €5m expansion.

Steeltech, based in Tuam, is planning a major sales drive in the UK market in the coming months.

The company says it will increase the number of showrooms it has there from four to 20 by the end of 2017.

It says there is a huge market for the products it makes across the UK and that further potential exists across Europe.

Steeltech will employ over 170 people in Tuam when the latest roles are filled in the coming months.

The company's CEO Sean Brett said the firm was not worried about the challenges posed by a British withdrawal from the EU as it was confident it had the necessary expertise and product line to develop a strong business across the UK.

The company makes steel sheds, offices, and chalets at a nine-acre site in Tuam.

Today's announcement follows the addition of 50 new jobs in 2016.