A two-tier commercial property market could develop in Dublin that sees Irish firms priced out of city centre offices.

That is according to Lisney, which says that the relatively low supply of offices is making it harder for indigenous firms to compete with deep-pocketed multinationals.

Chairman of Lisney James Nugent said we have seen a change in patterns over the past number of years.

He said: “Ten years ago 75% of the activity would have related to Irish businesses. Last year that figure was 45%, and we’ve a very strong influence of North American companies coming into the market and that’s just changing the dynamics.”

Mr Nugent does not necessarily believe supply is the issue and we have seen very strong rental growth in recent years.

“The knock-on effect is that indigenous businesses that don’t generate their income in activities related to the Irish economy are going to find it increasingly difficult to compete with the FDI companies,” Mr Nugent said.

On whether many smaller Irish companies selling into the Irish market need to be located in the city centre, the Lisney Chairman said: “It really depends on where they’re trying to draw their staff.

“One of the attractions to the city centre is the availability of amenities and transport infrastructure... so the city centre is always a draw for businesses to locate in”.

On potential solutions, Mr Nugent said: “Certainly we’re not advocating any form of Government interference in the market. We’ve seen that obviously on the residential market with perhaps disastrous consequences.

“Really what we need is probably more development finance actually. That is a bit of a barrier to getting supply into the market... but this problem is going to take five or six years to resolve,” he added.