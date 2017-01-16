Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra is set to create up to 150 jobs by 2020 through the opening of centre of excellence in Dublin.

The centre, located in Citywest, will focus on emerging technologies such as robotics and automation, business analytics, cloud infrastructure, and digital services.

35 people are employed as the office opens today and the rest will recruited over the next three years.

The new jobs will be for engineers.

Tech Mahindra already employs more than 300 people in Ireland across the areas of IT, networks, consulting, and customer care.

In 2015, the company opened a 300-seater delivery centre in Waterford.

.@mitchelloconnor and Martin Shanahan @IDAIRELAND being shown the amazing technology available at Tech Mahindra pic.twitter.com/9my0EsSS9r — DJEI (@JobsEnterInnov) January 16, 2017

The firm’s CEO & MD C P Gurnani said the latest investment is “testimony of our long-term business commitment in the country and our mission to promote and support local talent leveraging Ireland's rich skills in science and technology”.

The Dublin centre of excellence will help the company deliver technology services to clients in Ireland as well as Europe.

The IDA welcomed the investment, with CEO of the agency Martin Shanahan saying it “follows a growing trend from Indian IT Services companies to invest in higher value-adding activities in Ireland.

“IDA will continue in its efforts to win more business from Indian firms in the coming months,” he added.

The company is part of the $17.8 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries.