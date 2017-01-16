The White Moose Café in Phibsborough in Dublin has garnered a lot of attention over the past couple of years for its social media approach.

The café is run by its outspoken manager, Paul Stenson, and if you have encountered him before, there is a good chance it has been on social media, where Paul promotes the cafe in his own bespoke fashion.

'The people who hate us are our best publicists' - @whitemoosecafe on its approach to social media pic.twitter.com/gCfsmtrHHi — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 16, 2017

The White Moose has a presence across most social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Paul is solely responsible for the café’s output across all of the above and admits that “a lot of the time I don't know what I'm doing and that appears to work”.

The company takes a direct approach when engaging with its online audience and has drawn a considerable amount of criticism for doing so.

Vegans, feminists, and food critics are just some of the groups that have clashed with Paul Stenson and the White Moose Café online.

Paul is not worried about offending anyone online, and believes “the people who hate us are our best customers”.

RTÉ Business visited the café to find out more about how it markets itself online.