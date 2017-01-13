Independent bookmaker BoyleSports has agreed a deal to buy a chain of outlets from Bambury Leinster for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see BoyleSports acquire nine Bambury shops.

These include one in Sallins and two Clane in Co Kildare, two shops in Ashbourne and one in Clonee in Co Meath and one in Lusk, Swords and Lucan in Co Dublin.

All of the 31 staff employed at each of the nine outlets will transfer to BoyleSports.

Bambury was founded in 1980 by Jimmy and Barbara Finlay (née Bambury) and the business operates in the Greater Dublin area, including Kildare and Meath.

BoyleSports will rebrand all nine outlets, subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

It brings the number of BoyleSports outlets on the island of Ireland to 219.