Ulster Bank has said that payments into some customers' accounts have been delayed this morning.

The banks said it working to have the payments applied as soon as possible.

"We apologise for this inconvenience and emergency cash is available to Ulster Bank customers if they contact us on 1850 424365," the bank added.

In 2014, Ulster Bank was fined €3.5m by the Central Bank for IT failures that affected 600,000 customers in the summer of 2012.

The IT issues occurred over a month-long period between June and July 2012 and affected customers' ATM withdrawals, card purchases and the processing of payments including salaries.

