Irish start-up Overcast plans to hire 70 people over the next three years after raising €500,000m from investors. The company, which launched its service last year, makes it easier for companies to manage and collaborate on the videos they are preparing. It includes Dublin City University and the Daily Mail among its list of clients. Overcast had previously secured €100,000 in angel investment and has backing from Enterprise Ireland through its Competitive Start Fund.

Philippe Brodeur, co-founder and CEO of Overcast, said there are a lot of video products out there aimed at consumers, including the likes of YouTube, whereas Overcast is geared for businesses. Mr Brodeur said his company aims to solve the problems that businesses have with collaborating, storage and sharing videos on to multiple different platforms. He said that about 93% of marketers now use video, but they don't necessarily have "video DNA" and are trying to figure out how they can manage big, complex files. Overcast gives companies the one tool that allows them to both store and share their videos without having to be technical about it and having an editor on site.

As well as the recent funding, Mr Brodeur said the company wants to raise another €1m to enable it to hire new people. The company started off in Ireland and now wants to expand into new markets as companies around the world face the same challenges surrounding the management of video files.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Sentiment towards savings fell again in December, according to Nationwide UK Ireland. But the number of people who continued to save for a rainy day held steady. The building society's latest savings index shows that people felt less able to save in December when compared to November - potentially because of their increased spending in the lead up to Christmas. Meanwhile fewer people felt that now was a good time to save, with the attitude towards Government policy on saving remaining negative. However a third of respondents said they were continuing to build up their precautionary savings, while more said they were using surplus money to pay down debt.

*** Shares in gaming giant Nintendo have fallen by 5.7% after the company gave further details on its next home console. The Nintendo Switch allows users to play games via a TV or a portable, tablet-like device - and will launch worldwide in March. However its price tag of $299 is higher than had been anticipated, which has stoked fears that the company may not meet sales targets. Nintendo enjoyed massive success following the launch of its Wii console in 2006 - however its successor the Wii U failed to come close to the same level of sales.