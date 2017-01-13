PRIME DUBLIN COMMERCIAL RENTS TO RISE BY OVER 4% THIS YEAR - Prime commercial property rents in Dublin will rise by more than 4% in 2017, according to research by Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial partner of the Sherry FitzGerald group in Ireland.

The report predicts that rents will rise to €646 per square metre this year, up from €619 per square metre at the end of last year, says the Irish Times. Rents rose by 4.6% in 2016, the company said. Cushman & Wakefield said this year should be "very promising" for the Irish market. Total investment transactions are forecast to be in the region of €3 billion, with a strong volume of re-trades from early entrants into the market post the economic crash. It said the positive outlook for economic and employment growth bodes well for occupier demand in the office market, most notably in Dublin but also in regional centres around the country. Total turnover in the Irish investment market in 2016 rose by 21% year-on-year to €4.46 billion, significantly above the long-run annual average of €1 billion. Activity levels in the first half of the year were strong but dampened in the third quarter amid fears of the impact of Brexit on the Irish economy. Some €1.3 billion worth of transactions were completed in the final quarter of the year as Brexit fears eased.

***

STANSTED EXPANSION IS NOT REVERSAL OF BREXIT VOTE, INSISTS RYANAIR - Ryanair has insisted it's not reversing a vow to slash investment in the UK if Brexit was passed, despite announcing a significant expansion of its services out of London's Stansted Airport yesterday.

Before June's Brexit referendum, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary insisted that the airline would shun investment in the UK on the back of a "leave" result. He repeated that following the vote. He campaigned heavily in the UK for voters to come out in favour of remaining in the European Union. But yesterday Ryanair said that it had struck an agreement with Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to add nine new routes from the airport - the airline's biggest base - to destinations including Strasbourg, Nimes, Copenhagen and Naples. It will also boost flight frequencies on 13 routes, says the Irish Independent. The deal will see Ryanair increase its passenger traffic at Stansted from 13 million in 2013 to 20 million this year. Mr O'Leary previously said that Ryanair - whose fleet is rapidly expanding - would shift investment from the UK to other European cities in the event of a vote to leave the EU. He pledged that none of the 50 aircraft it was getting delivered in the current year would be based in Britain.

***

MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL TO POST RECORD 2016 EARNINGS - The four-star Kerry hotel, formerly owned by business people Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, is likely to post record earnings of just under €600,000 for last year.

The Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney is now owned by hotel firm iNua Hospitality, says the Irish Examiner. INua bought the hotel for €6.25m in early 2015, and it now owns five hotels, including the Radisson Blu hotels in Limerick, Cork and Athlone, Co Westmeath, and the Hibernian in Kilkenny. The latest accounts for the hotel show that the business recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €290,285 in the 10 months to the end of December 2015, but had a pre-tax loss of €834,804. The directors’ report shows it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €592,000 in 2016. It says “they expect this trend to improve by December 2017”.

***

TURMOIL IN TURKEY TURNS OFF INVESTORS AS CURRENCY SLIDES - After surviving a coup attempt last year, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a plan: hold the economy together while overhauling the constitution and then parlay the promised political stability into a welcome mat for investors.

But then the lira went into meltdown. After falling 12% in the two trading weeks of 2017, the currency, more than anything else, has exposed Turkey’s greatest economic weaknesses - an addiction to imports and a reliance on foreign money at time of huge uncertainty, writes the Financial Times. The lira plummeted by 4% on Wednesday, hitting a record low and highlighting how a government crackdown, Mr Erdogan’s push for a new constitution to grant him an executive presidency and a wave of terrorist attacks have combined to rattle investors at home and abroad. The lira rebounded on Thursday, while Mr Erdogan was saying the economy was under "terror" attack, and his government was blaming currency speculators and rating agencies for the malaise. The panic triggered by the knock-on effect of the enfeebled currency has exacerbated the gloom brought on by a seemingly never-ending purge that has invaded nearly every sector of society. The purge is Mr Erdogan’s response to the July coup attempt and was billed as a targeted strike against people linked to Fethullah Gulen, the exiled cleric the president blames for the failed putsch.