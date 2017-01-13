Indian airline SpiceJet said today it had agreed to buy up to 205 Boeing planes worth $22 billion in what it said was one of the largest deals ever in Indian aviation.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said the low-cost airline, which has a 13% share of the Indian market, was expanding both its domestic and international operations.

"This is the largest deal for SpiceJet, it's one of the largest in Indian aviation and is the largest for Boeing in India," he stated.

"We are now in a very good position to expand our network and operations, which includes both domestic and international routes and destinations," he added.

The deal marks a major turnaround for SpiceJet, whose planes were briefly grounded in 2014 after suppliers refused to refuel them due to unpaid bills.

Analysts say the Indian airline sector has been boosted since then by lower fuel prices and a rise in consumer demand, with domestic traffic up 21% last year.

SpiceJet, whose market share is only lower than Indigo, Jet Airways and Air India, is the only Indian low-cost carrier with a Boeing fleet.

"We are honoured to be the partner of SpiceJet and to be in India in a big way and this is a demonstration of our commitment to our partners and to India," said Raymond Conner, vice chairman of Boeing.