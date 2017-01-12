Amazon.com has said it would create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the US over the next 18 months.

Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to increase its full-time US-based workforce to more than 280,000 by the middle of 2018 from 180,000 in 2016.

"These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley - they're in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon had about 230,800 full-time and part-time employees as of December 31, 2015.

The move comes with Amazon expanding from its origins as an online retailer to a diversified tech company offering streaming video and music, cloud computing, and home automation through its artificial intelligence program Alexa.

"Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it's created hundreds of thousands of American jobs," Jeff Bezos said.

Mr Bezos said new workers will be needed "as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."

Amazon's announcement comes amid a push by President-elect Donald Trump to create more American jobs and deter US companies from outsourcing to countries with low-cost labour.

Mr Bezos and Mr Trump were at odds during the 2016 presidential campaign but the Amazon founder was among technology executives who met the president-elect last month in New York.

The company noted that it also helps stimulate jobs and the economy through its Amazon Marketplace, which allows people to sell goods over the online platform, and Amazon Flex, which allows people to drive and deliver on a part-time basis.