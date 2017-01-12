Alphabet Google division is close to leasing a new landmark Dublin office block, giving the company space to add as many as 400 people in the capital, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg reports Google is in talks to rent the Velasco building - a 51,000 sq ft block located on Grand Canal in Dublin - close to the company’s current European headquarters, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

While an agreement has not yet been signed, Google is favourite to take over the property, the person said.

Renting the property would allow Google to expand its operations in Dublin by about 7%.

The company said in June it employs about 6,000 people in Ireland between permanent

staff and contractors.

Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) bought the property, which is still under construction, last month.

Spokespeople for Google and ILIM declined to comment.