New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the gross disposable income of households rose by €718m to €25.657 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

The CSO said that household expenditure increased by €239m to €22.630 billion over this same period.

This meant that gross household saving increased by €479m in the quarter.

The derived gross saving ratio, which shows saving as a percentage of gross disposable income, increased from 10.2% in the second quarter of 2016 to 11.8% in the third.

Today's figures from the CSO also show that gross saving for the total economy increased by €3.925 billion compared to same time last year, rising from €20,026 billion to €23,951 billion.

The main contributor to this increase was the non-financial corporation sector, with an increase of €5.002 billion to their gross savings.

Household saving also saw an increase of €778m.

However, the saving of Government and financial corporations decreased between in the third quarter of last year compared to the same time in 2015.