Euro zone industrial output increased by much more than expected in November as firms sharply stepped up the production of non-durable consumer goods, such as clothing or foodstuff.

The figures are a sign of better growth in the last quarter of 2016.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the euro zone rose in November by 1.5% during the month, and by 3.2% year-on-year.

Both figures were much higher than market expectations. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an average monthly rise of 0.5% and a 1.6% increase year-on-year.

Eurostat also revised upwards its earlier estimates for October to a 0.1% rise on the month instead of the 0.1% decline previously estimated and to a 0.8% increase year-on-year, up from an initial 0.6%.

The monthly output rise in November was mostly due to a 2.9% increase in the production of non-durable consumer goods, in a sign of companies' improved expectations for consumption ahead of the Christmas shopping.

Production grew markedly on the month also for intermediate goods (up 1.6%) and energy (up 1.2%), while it rose only slightly for capital goods, like machineries, a sign of only limited appetite for long-term investment.

Output of durable goods, such as cars or refrigerators, was the only component of the indicator to record a drop, by 0.1% on the month, confirming firms' cautious approach.

Gross domestic product in the euro zone grew a modest 0.3% in second and third quarter of last year, after a 0.5% rise in the first quarter.

Economists are pointing to a possible acceleration of GDP growth in the last quarter of the year.