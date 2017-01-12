All signs point towards a volatile year for businesses, with uncertainty around trade, interest rates and the health of the broader financial system. Tat is no more apparent than in the currency markets with the euro-sterling exchange rate shifting significantly since the turn of the new year.

Last year Treasury Solutions' managing director John Finn urged companies to "focus on foreign exchange management in a formal and structured way". He said that advice can be repeated for 2017; albeit with a slight twist. "Last year the story was euro-sterling - it moved about 28% between the high and low, but I think sterling will be less volatile this year but could move 15-20% against the euro," he said. "On the flip side the dollar was in quite a narrow range against the euro last year - it moved about 12% which is historically low - so I think the story this year is going to be more euro-dollar."

Mr Finn said it was probable that the rate would move below parity this year, though he says the volatility created by President-elect Donald Trump casts doubt on any kind of solid predictions about what will happen in the coming year. "We've also got the issue of whether the euro will be strong or weak with all of the elections happening - that tends to lead to uncertainty which tends to lead to a weaker euro."

Interest rates have a significant effect on currencies too and it is clear that the US Federal Reserve is planning to move its key rate higher again during the year. However the picture for other key markets is less clear. Given its recent extension of bond buying, the smart money is on the European Central Bank holding steady with its ultra-low rate for the foreseeable future. Exactly how long that future extends to is key to those holding fixed rate loans, however, who will need to pay attention to ensure they get locked in at the best rate. "It's got probably 18-24 months to run, so fixed rates you need to start beginning to focus on now," he said. "People also need to watch the fixed rates their being charged and they need to ensure they're fixed rates."

2017 also has a lot of uncertainty for the banking sector as a whole as Irish lenders continue to work through their legacy issues as they seek a return to more normal trading conditions. Mr Finn feels there is a potential upside for banks in the immediate future - but plenty for them to be cautious about too. "If the tracker mortgage issues gets resolved it could give a one-off boost economically - the newspapers are taking about up to €1 billion being paid back to tracker holders," he said. "But the other thing is the effect of all of this on banks valuation and share prices and the question mark then is what does that mean for AIB's flotation this year."

The fact that banks are also under pressure from the rise in non-bank lending in Ireland is also likely to be a concern for them, the consultant stated, as their revenues come under increased pressure despite a move towards recovery for many businesses and customers.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Tesco said that like-for-like sales in Ireland grew by 0.1% in the 19 weeks leading to the start of January as it said it invested in further lowering prices, particularly during the Christmas period. That compares to a 0.7% rise in underlying Christmas sales and growth of 1.8% during its third quarter in its home market in the UK. Meanwhile Marks and Spencer said its clothing & home like-for-like sales rose 2.3% in the 13 weeks to December 31, while food sales were up 0.6%.

*** There was a slight dip in the number of corporate insolvencies in 2016, according to figures from InsolvencyJournal.ie and Deloitte. There were 1,032 corporate insolvencies last year - down 2% on the figure for 2015. Of those more than 60% were voluntary liquidations by creditors, with more than a third coming as part of a receivership. There were court liquidator appointments in 45 insolvency cases last year, 22 of which came on the back of a petition by the Revenue Commissioners. According to the figures, the services sector saw the biggest rise in corporate insolvencies - up 65% year on year - while the retail sector enjoyed the biggest decline, down 38%.

*** Workers with highly demanded skills can expect pay rises of between 5-10% this year, according to Morgan McKinley's 2017 Irish Salary Guide. Areas like ICT, science, accounting and financial services are amongst those most likely to gain as companies continue to struggle to compete for talent in the country. However a separate survey suggests that less than half of all employees expect a pay rise this year, with two thirds willing to take a pay cut for more flexible working arrangements. The latest Employment Market Monitor from CPL also shows a rise in demand for staff in areas like finance and engineering. It also shows that workers are more attracted to perks like health insurance or a good pension than stock options or free parking.

*** Hammerson and Irish Life have announced plans for a €1.5m redevelopment of one of Dublin's first shopping centres. The work on the Ilac Centre will be focused on its Moore Street end - and is due to be completed this summer. The centre underwent a major refurbishment more than a decade ago, with the latest plans aimed at improving its mix of tenants. UK property firm Hammerson became a 50% shareholder in the Ilac - as well as the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords - as part of its €1.8 billion acquisition of loans from Nama, which largely related to the Dundrum Town Centre.