Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it expects full-year headline profit before tax to beat market expectations on continued growth in comparable store sales.

This sent its shares to a record high in London trade.

The company said profit before tax and exceptional items will exceed the consensus market expectation of £200m by up to 15% in the financial year ending January 28.



JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail chains such as Scotts and Blacks, reported a 73% jump in first-half pretax profit to a record £77.4m.

It had posted a pre-tax profit of £157.1m for the previous financial year.

The company said continued strong growth in its sports fashion brands helped maintain cumulative like-for-like store sales for the 49 weeks to January 7 at 10%.

JD Sports has exploited the growing demand for sports branded shoes and clothes to overtake rival Sports Direct as the UK's biggest sportswear retailer by market value.

But both companies have come under fire over poor working conditions for its employees.

JD Sports Fashion said in December that it would review its employment policies.