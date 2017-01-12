AIG ASKED NOONAN IF IRISH MOVE WOULD BE WELCOMED - US insurance giant AIG has asked the Government how it would view an application to move the company's European headquarters from London to Dublin, as the company eyes a post-Brexit shift.

AIG's chief financial officer, Sid Sankaran, the chief executive of its consumer division, Kevin Hogan, and Declan O'Rourke, the head of AIG's operations in Ireland, met with Finance Minister Michael Noonan last month. Mr Sankaran and Mr Hogan are both board members of AIG. While the meeting with Mr Noonan largely revolved around emerging political issues in the US and Europe, the AIG executives also broached the possibility of AIG moving its European HQ to Dublin, and queried how such a move might be met by Government, says the Irish Independent. It's almost certain that Mr Noonan was open to the idea, and it's thought he expressed his view that AIG was well-regarded in the industry and by regulators. Anthony Baldwin, the ceo of AIG's European and UK arms, has previously said that Dublin was among the cities being considered if AIG moves its London-based European HQ. AIG employs about 2,500 people in Britain, not all of them at the head office.

***

ULSTER BANK STAFF IN LINE FOR A 2% PAY INCREASE - Staff at Ulster Bank in the Republic are in line for an average 2% pay increase from April following a recommendation from independent mediator Kieran Mulvey.

Mr Mulvey has also recommended an average increase of 2.5% at Ulster Bank in the North. However, the bank and the Financial Services Union remain at odds on a plan to change salary ranges in the Republic. This would have the effect of lowering the ranges for many grades of workers while increasing them for some others. Existing staff would not be expected to take a pay cut, writes the Irish Times. Mr Mulvey acknowledged that the issue “remains contentious” and called for further engagement between the parties. He asked that the proposed new reference salaries and ranges be published to staff for information purposes. It is understood that the bank plans to put the revised salary ranges into effect immediately, putting it on a collision course with the FSU. The FSU will ballot members on the pay recommendation next week.

***

GLENEAGLE HOTEL AND INEC CONFERENCE FIRM IN PROFIT - The group that operates the Inec - Ireland’s National Event Centre - and the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney booked an operating profit of €1.05m in 2015.

The new accounts filed by Gleneagle Holdings Killarney Ltd show that the business maintained its level of operating profit for a second year. However, an exceptional cost of €384,000 resulted in a pre-tax loss of €267,425. The exceptional cost related to the write-off of debt owed to the company by connected firms and included interest payments totalling €934,105. In their report, the directors state that they are confident that the group will return to profitability in 2016, says the Irish Examiner. Its revenues in 2015 rose 6% to €24.8m. The Inec regularly plays host to big stars. It is also a favourite venue for Donegal crooner Daniel O’Donnell. Chief financial officer at the Gleneagle Group, Manjit Gill yesterday said that the group was “pleased that our turnover for 2015 is up 6% on 2014”. The Gleneagle Group continued to benefit from government tourism initiatives such as the Wild Atlantic Way.

***

BUSINESS UPROAR FORCES DOWNING STREET TO ROW BACK ON £1,000 EU WORKER LEVY - The UK government has been forced to play down revelations it is considering asking employers to pay a £1,000-a-year tax on every skilled EU worker they bring into the UK post-Brexit, after the idea sparked fury from employers.

Robert Goodwill, immigration minister, raised the idea at a House of Lords committee on Wednesday, explaining the new policy would be an extension of the "immigration skills levy", which is being imposed this April on workers from outside Europe. The move is significant, since it suggests that the government would treat EU workers and non-EU workers as equals in the immigration system after the UK has left the bloc, says the Financial Times. However, Downing Street later said the policy was "not on the agenda" and that Mr Goodwill’s comments had been "misinterpreted and taken out of context". In his evidence to Peers, Mr Goodwill made clear the levy was part of an effort to encourage businesses to hire locally. "The Brexit negotiations give us the opportunity to control the numbers that come," he said. "We are not saying we’re going to prevent people from coming here to work. We are just going to do that in a controlled way."