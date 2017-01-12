Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt has today posted a year-on-year drop in the number of homes it built in the six months to the end of December, as it completed fewer properties in London.

Barratt posted a 7% increase in first-half pre-tax profit to £315m.

It built 7,180 homes, down 6% on the same time in the previous year with a fall in completions in the capital.

"This expected reduction in the first half was primarily driven by the planned build programme between the first and second half impacting wholly owned site product availability," the firm said.

Barratt said in November it was cutting the price of some of its most expensive London homes by up to 10% as the market cooled following property tax increases and the Brexit vote.