Hammerson and Irish Life have announced plans for a €1.5m redevelopment of one of Dublin's first shopping centres.

The work on the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre will be focused on its Moore Street end. The work is due to be completed this summer.

The centre underwent a major refurbishment more than a decade ago, with the latest plans aimed at improving its mix of tenants.

The new tenants include BB's Coffee and Muffins, book retailer The Works, sport supplement store So Nutrition and specialist catering equipment retailer Nisbets.

UK property firm Hammerson became a 50% shareholder in the Ilac and the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords as part of its €1.8 billion acquisition of loans from NAMA, which largely related to the Dundrum Town Centre.

The shopping centre comprises a total of 291,808 square feet of retail space and last year saw a football of 17.8 million people.