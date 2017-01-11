A receiver acting on behalf of Bank of Ireland is preparing to put Gorse Hill in Killiney, Co Dublin up for sale.

The property was owned by solicitor Brian O'Donnell, however, the impressive house was seized by by a receiver acting on behalf of the bank.

RTÉ News has learned there have been in discussions with estate agents about preparations for putting the house on the market.

Last October Mr O'Donnell's family lost a case in the Court of Appeal against a decision lifting a legal bar on the sale of the home.

Bank of Ireland appointed a receiver to recover €71m owed by Mr O'Donnell and his wife, Mary Pat O'Donnell.

The bank has declined to comment.