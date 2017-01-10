Four new members have been appointed to the Financial Services Ombudsman Council by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan.

Former Irish Independent business editor Maeve Dineen will be Chairperson of the council.

The other appointments are Consumers’ Association of Ireland CEO Dermot Jewell, solicitor Elizabeth Walsh, and Health Insurance Authority CEO Don Gallagher.

The new appointments arise from the expiry of the term of office of some council members last October.

In a statement, the Department of Finance said candidates were specifically sought who had “expertise in the areas of consumer protection issues, the financial services industry and the pensions industry”.

The new members join Valerie Bowens, Ken Murnaghan, and Deborah Reidy on the council.

Legislation to amalgamate the Financial Service Ombudsman and the Pensions Ombudsman is currently before the Houses of the Oireachtas.