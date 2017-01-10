CONSUMER SENTIMENT HITS LOWEST LEVEL IN ALMOST TWO YEARS - Consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest level in almost two years, according to a survey by KBC Bank Ireland and the ESRI. Sentiment fell slightly in December - adding to declines seen throughout the year - which reflected a mood of unease amongst consumers at the threat posed by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency.

"It continues a trend that's been underway since most of 2016," said Austin Hughes, chief economist with KBC Bank Ireland. "People have uncertainty about the world in the wake of Brexit and the Trump presidency and the average consumer is trying to make sense of what that might mean to them in the coming year in terms of their income and job prospects."

However another key element of the survey is how it highlights the disconnect between the economic recovery and people's individual circumstance - as consumers feel they are missing out on the supposed gains in the country's performance. "So far the recovery that they've heard about and read about as being extraordinary and the strongest in the world has failed to deliver in terms of a meaningful improvement in their living standards," Mr Hughes said. "24% of those surveyed said the financial situation improved in the last year, 26% saying things got worse - so roughly third quarters of consumers are saying that 'this recovery didn't do anything for me'."

This is weighing on their expectations for the year ahead. When coupled with the potential damage Brexit and Trump's economic plans could have for Ireland, consumers become even more worried. However Mr Hughes stresses that there is no great amount of pessimism amongst consumers - but simply an air of disappointment about how static their circumstances have been in recent months.

One glimmer of rising positivity came in the area of jobs, however, with sentiment there improving in December. "That's one of the elements that the economy is delivering," Mr Hughes said. "There are more people at work, there are more people living here." And it is that positive jobs momentum that is likely going to fuel consumer spending in the coming year - as those additional people in work will be able to increase their outgoings even if those already in employment do not feel in a position to do so.

***

IDA CHIEF HAILS WHITAKER'S LEGACY - the legacy of the late TK Whitaker is no more apparent than in the importance of foreign direct investment in Ireland's economy today. IDA Ireland is charged with attracting and maintaining that kind of investment.

Addressing Mr Whitaker's legacy, the IDA's chief executive Martin Shanahan said that that if it were not for his policies we would not have economy that exists today. Mr Shanahan said it would be reasonable to say that IDA Ireland would not exist if it were not for the policies proposed by Mr Whitaker in the 19050s and 1960s. "His polices propelled Ireland into modernity, they allowed us to catch up with the rest of the world and they increased living standards for people in the subsequent decades," he stated.

In practical terms, Mr Shanahan said that there are over 200,000 people employed in multinationals today - these jobs would not exist if it were not for the policies implemented by TK Whitaker. He said the policies were outward looking and are why the Irish economy is one of the most open economies in the world.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Another survey out this morning offers a similar picture around consumer sentiment in the lead up to Christmas, with spending rising in December, but at a slower pace than before. The Irish Consumer Spending Index by Visa measured expenditure across cash, cards and cheques and saw a 3.6% rise in spending when compared to December 2015. However that is down on the rate of growth seen in November and is the slowest pace of growth recorded since the index began more than two years ago. The index also shows the increased shift online, with ecommerce spending rising by almost 15.5% in the month, while face to face transactions fell slightly.

*** The tourism industry is also experiencing a slight cooling in optimism for the year ahead, with Fáilte Ireland's latest Tourism Business Sentiment study recording a slight drop in positive sentiment. Despite that more than three quarters of respondents remain confident about their business - with more than 60% expecting their business to increase in the year ahead even with the uncertainty coming from the key British market.