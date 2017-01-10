Oil prices steadied today after a sharp sell-off as a fall in the dollar triggered a bout of short-covering, but analysts said the market looked vulnerable to further declines.

Rising oil prices during December encouraged investors to buy large volumes of crude futures contracts.

Many of these "long" positions are likely to be unwound unless the market stays strong, analysts and brokers say.

Oil is priced in dollars, so a weaker dollar tends to encourage buying by consumers holding other currencies.

Brent crude was up 20 cents a barrel at $55.14 this afternoon, while US light crude oil was up 20 cents at $52.16.

Both contracts fell more than $2 a barrel, or around 4%, yesterday on doubts that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key oil producers would cut output as promised to try to reduce global oversupply.

OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia appear to be reducing production but it is unclear whether other big producers such as Iraq will follow suit.

Iraq said today it would raise crude exports from its main Basra port to an all-time high in February.