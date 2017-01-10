French oil major Total has expanded its stake in Uganda's Lake Albert oil project by snapping up most of Tullow Oil's stake for $900m.

The deal includes $200m in cash and $700m to be used for future development costs of the Ugandan fields and pipelines.

It means Tullow will cease to be an operator in Uganda while it also gives Total access to valuable fresh oil reserves.

The Lake Albert Development Project will produce around 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) and start producing oil by the end of 2020, Tullow said.

"Our increased share in the Lake Albert project will bring significant value to Total and fits with our strategy of acquiring resources for less than $3/barrel with upside potential," Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

Tullow estimated the development phase of the project would cost $5.2 billion, of which $3 billion will be required to reach first oil production.

With net debt expected at $4.9 billion by the end of 2016, Tullow has been looking to cash in some of its assets.

The African-focused oil company expects a write-off of around $400m in its 2016 results due to the deal.

Analysts said the deal strengthens Tullow's finances and provides an endorsement for the Uganda project; some of this goodwill may even rub off on Tullow's analogous Kenyan project.

Last August, Uganda granted Total and Tullow production licences that paved the way for the project.