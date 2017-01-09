The National Treasury Management Agency said it will hold two bond auctions during the first quarter of 2017, on February 9 and March 9.

This comes after the NTMA kicked off its funding drive for the year with the sale of €4 billion of 20-year debt last week.

The NTMA plans to issue between €9 billion and €13 billion of long-term debt in 2017 having covered around a third of that with last week's sale via a syndication of banks.

It will also hold a treasury bill auction on March 16, the NTMA said in a statement today.

The auctions are all subject to market conditions, the agency added.