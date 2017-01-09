Seven national parliaments - including Ireland - have raised formal objections to the European Commission's Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base proposal.

The European Commission confirmed the number in an answer to a Parliamentary Question from Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes.

Under the EU's "Yellow Card" rules, if one third of national parliaments object to a proposal, the Commission must suspend it and subject it to a formal review.

The objections raised - while significant - fall short of the one third required to trigger the yellow card.

The proposal was objected to by the Irish, Swedish, Danish, Maltese, Luxembourgish and two chambers of the Dutch Parliament.

The UK's House of Commons, one of the biggest advocates of the yellow card procedure, did publish a report criticising the proposal but did not issue a formal objection.

In a statement, Brian Hayes said that the yellow card procedure came about through the Lisbon Treaty which gave national parliaments the power to review legislation and signal objections if they consider measures to be outside the EU's mandate.

"Until now, the yellow card procedure has only been deployed three times. Yet it is rare that as much as seven national parliaments would object to EU legislation," Mr Hayes said.

He urged the Commission to listen closely to the objections.

"The fact that these national parliaments have issued a yellow card to the legislation means that their governments have a stronger mandate from their elected representatives going into negotiations," he added.