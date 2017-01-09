Oil fell more than 2% today as signs of growing US production outweighed optimism that many other producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies in a bid to bolster the market.

Brent crude futures were down $1.30, or 2.3%, at $55.80 a barrel this afternoon, after touching a intra-day low of $55.69.

US crude futures were trading at $52.73 per barrel, down $1.26, or 2.3%, compared with a session low of $52.64.

Last week, US energy companies added oil rigs for a 10th week in a row to 529, Baker Hughes data showed, extending a recovery in activity into an eighth month.

Analysts at Barclays said they expected the US rig count to rise to 850-875 by the end of the year.

This raised concerns that US production is increasing and undermining efforts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others to cut output.

In Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest producer, oil exports from the southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the oil ministry said.

Although Iraq's oil minister added the country would still comply with an agreed output cut of 210,000 bpd from January.

Sources also told Reuters that Iraq's State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) had given three buyers in Asia and Europe full supply allocations for February.

Traders also eyed news from OPEC member Kuwait, where bad weather forced the closure of oil exporting ports, state news agency Kuna said.