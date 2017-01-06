Euro zone retail sales fell in November on a monthly basis, after a surge in October, driven down mostly by a drop in purchases of non-food products, estimates released by Eurostat today showed.

Retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.4% in November from October, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said, confirming market expectations.

The monthly drop follows an upwardly revised rise of 1.4% in October, by far the largest in the year.

In its previous estimates, released in December, Eurostat put the monthly increase in October at 1.1%.

Year-on-year, euro zone retail sales increased in November by 2.3%, after a 3% rise in October which Eurostat also revised upwardly from its previous estimates of a 2.4 percent increase.

The fall in the monthly reading was mostly due to a 0.9% drop in purchases of non-food products, a wide category that includes clothing, electrical goods, pharmaceutical products and e-commerce.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco were down 0.4%, after a two-month rise.

Car fuel sales went up by 1% in the month, the only component of the reading that recorded a rise.