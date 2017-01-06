Growth in the modern sector drove manufacturing production 17.1% higher in November, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

On an annual basis, November production levels were 14.8% higher than the same month a year earlier.

The modern sector showed 16.3% growth between October and November, while it had an annual increase of 16%.

Meanwhile, there was 2.2% month-on-month rise in the traditional manufacturing sector in November, but a 0.8% drop across the 12 months to November.

Industry turnover was 9.3% higher between October and November, while annually turnover was up 10%.