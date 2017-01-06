Aer Lingus Regional, which is operated by Stobart Air, will start a new service from Cork Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay from May.



The new service will operate twice weekly - on Wednesday and Saturdays - during the summer months.

It will bring to nine the number of Aer Lingus Regional routes from Cork Airport in summer 2017.

Aer Lingus Regional said it expects to carry over 330,000 passengers through Cork Airport this year, up 7% on 2016.



Last year the airline launched flights to Southampton and it also operates services to Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Rennes, France from Cork Airport.

The airline has three aircraft based at Cork Airport.

Aer Lingus Regional adds to Cork routes pic.twitter.com/9TbsyJaxqC — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 6, 2017

"The addition of Cornwall Airport Newquay, our ninth route from Cork Airport this summer, reflects the ongoing success of our route network and our Cork services in providing value, choice and key connections for our customers," commented Martin Saxton, Chief Commercial Officer at Stobart Air.

Aer Lingus Regional currently flies up to 640 flights per week across its 26 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and France. It saw a 19% increase in passenger numbers in December 2016 compared to December 2015, making it the airline's busiest ever Christmas period.