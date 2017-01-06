AIB SETS ASIDE €190m TRACKER COMPENSATION - AIB has set aside €190m to compensate customers wrongly moved off tracker mortgage loans.

The bank also admitted 14 people had lost their home as a result of the error, says the Irish Examiner. The bank was one of 15 institutions which wrongly moved upwards of 20,000 people off tracker mortgages onto more expensive loans. Following a request from the Oireachtas Finance Committee, AIB said that it identified 3,003 of its own accounts affected by the scandal as of December 16 - but admitted the figure may be higher. Of those 3,003 accounts, AIB confirmed that 14 people had lost their homes "because of the application of an incorrect rate and an assumption that an advanced forbearance solution would have been available". The tracker mortgage scandal broke two years ago when the State-controlled Permanent TSB set aside tens of millions in its accounts for a potential redress scheme in the run-up to a share sale. PTSB and its former Springboard unit were subsequently fined by the Central Bank. It then emerged that as many as 15 banks had also been involved, and while Central Bank Governor Philip Lane recently told an Oireachtas Committee 15,000 customers had been affected, sources now suggest it could be upwards of 20,000.

***

BALLYMORE'S UK OPERATION BOOKS £75M PROFIT AS HOUSE SALES RISE SHARPLY - The holding company for the UK operation of Irish property developer Ballymore made an after-tax profit of £75 million (€88 million) last year while turnover rose sharply due to a "significant increase" in sales of residential units.

Accounts just filed for Ballymore Properties Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries show its turnover rose to £555.2 million (€651.3 million) in the year to the end of March 2016, up from £99.3 million a year earlier. The after-tax profit was just under half the figure earned in the previous financial year. However, the profit in 2015 included a once-off gain of £50 million on a restructuring of a joint investment, says the Irish Times. In addition, the accounts for last year were impacted by a much higher interest charge of £32.6 million compared with just under £2 million in the previous period. Ballymore's operating profit rose by 6% last year to £96.5 million. The UK entity closed the year with a deficit in shareholders funds of £514.3 million. The accounts note that Ballymore's UK entity had total debt of £729.7 million and was dependent on the continued financial support of Nama, having had its loans with the domestic Irish banks transferred to the State agency in 2010. The carrying value of its property portfolio was £568 million.

***

DECISION ON WHETHER KBC WILL EXIT THE IRISH MARKET DUE ON FEBRUARY 9 - Belgian lender KBC Group will announce next month a final decision on whether to exit the Irish market, a spokeswoman said last night.

The call on whether to stick with KBC Ireland, and possibly ramp up the brand, or exit the now profitable business will be announced along with end-of year-financial results on February 9, the bank said. The spokeswoman moved to play down speculation that a decision had already been taken to retain its unit here, writes the Irish Independent. That was after analysts picked up on earlier comments made by KBC Group chief executive Johan Thijs, who suggested he planned to "tackle that (Irish) market". The reference to Ireland came while Johan Thijs was speaking at an event in Bulgaria, where KBC was announcing an acquisition and expansion plan. "And last, but not least, this is not a Central European market, but we have another asset where we have a market share, which is below our reference, and that is in Ireland," he said. "And as you know, we have indicated already earlier that on Ireland we will position ourselves in the next coming months when we will publish the fourth-quarter results of 2016. We will then also make a statement of what we're going to do with Ireland and how we're going to tackle that market going forward."

***

ROYAL MAIL PLANS TO CLOSE £7.4 BILLION PENSION FUND - Royal Mail is moving forward with plans to close a 90,000-member pension fund, adding to the list of large UK companies that are withdrawing generous retirement provisions they say are no longer affordable.

Britain’s dominant postal operator said that it had begun consulting workers on the future of its £7.4 billion defined-benefit scheme, which guarantees a retirement income, in a move that could ratchet up industrial tensions at the company. The FTSE 100 group is proposing to close the scheme to future accruals and replace it with a less generous, but commonplace, defined contribution arrangement, in which the worker takes responsibility for investing and drawing income from their retirement fund. Any changes will not affect already retired pensioners, says the Financial Times. The move by Royal Mail, which floated in 2013, follows similar announcements by Tata Steel UK, BMW, Marks and Spencer and US multinational Honeywell, which over the past year have announced plans to end similar plans. Royal Mail said that it could not afford an anticipated rise in the annual cash cost of the plan to about £1 billion starting in 2018, up from £400m at present, caused by a deterioration in financial market conditions. It is currently drawing down a surplus in the fund to supplement its contributions but expects that to be exhausted in just over a year.