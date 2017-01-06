German retail sales rose by between 1.8% and 2.1% on the year in 2016 in real terms, a slightly slower growth rate than in the previous year, data showed today.

In 2015, German retail sales rose by 2.5% in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

For November, the volatile indicator which is often subject to revision showed retail sales fell by 1.8% on the month in real terms.

On the year, retail sales were up 3.2% in real terms, the data showed.

The overall positive data reinforced expectations that private consumption remained an important growth driver in Europe's largest economy in 2016.

Record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs have boosted the spending power of Germans, making consumption the main driver of growth in a traditionally export-driven economy.