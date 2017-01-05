Revenue Commissioners recouped €555m last year from tax payers after completing more than half a million compliance interventions.

The probes resulted in 17 criminal convictions for “serious tax and duty offences”, as well as 1,672 summary convictions.

More than €5m was imposed in fines during the year.

Revenue’s preliminary results for 2016 cover data on tax collected, timely compliance rates, numbers of customer contacts, outcomes from compliance and enforcement interventions, and resources deployed.

Commenting on the results, Revenue Chairman Niall Cody said: “Revenue collected a record €47.9 billion for the Exchequer in 2016.

“Timely voluntary compliance remains strong. We continue to make compliance easier and less costly.”

On Revenue’s response to non-compliance, Mr Cody said: “Taxpayer behaviour determines the nature and potential severity of our intervention.

“Those who engage in evasion can expect a robust response from Revenue where we will seek to apply the full legal sanctions available.”

From 1 May this year, tax defaulters who use offshore facilities to hide income, accounts or other assets will no longer have the facility to make a voluntary disclosure.

Those falling into that category who do not come forward before the end of April face penalties of up to 100% of the tax evaded, publication in the List of Tax Defaulters and potentially criminal prosecution.