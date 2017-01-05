Retail sales volumes rose by 0.9% between October and November, boosted by a jump in the sale of electrical goods ahead of Christmas.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office show the annual increase in retail sales volume in November was 4.3%.

There was a 17% jump in sales of electrical goods during the month, which included the traditional 'Black Friday' sale day on 25 November.

Meanwhile, there was a 1% drop in car sales, and a fall of 0.9% in bar sales.

When the motor trade is excluded, retail sales in November were 3.1% higher than October, making November the first month in almost 18 where core sales outstripped the headline figure.

Today's CSO figures also show that the value of retail sales rose by 0.6% between October and November, while the annual rise was 2.1%.

Commenting on the figures, chief economist with Goodbody Dermot O'Leary said: "Completing a week of positive data on the Irish economy, today’s retail sales release shows consumer spending strengthening after its post-Brexit lull."

He added: "The November outturn was helped by electrical goods in particular even though the date range falls out of the 'Cyber Monday' period.

"Other categories of note are furniture and lighting (+11% yoy) and medicines (+10% yoy). It is also worth noting that the level of core retail sales surpassed its previous peak for the first time in November."

Industry body Retail Ireland said early trading suggested the retail sector would struggle to meet its Christmas growth targets, noting the added challenge of the weak pound tempting shoppers over the border to Northern Ireland.